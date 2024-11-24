In October 2024, Judo Bio announced the company’s launch and $100 million in initial financing, including seed financing and Series A. The proceeds from the financing will be used to advance the lead ligand-siRNA conjugate to the clinic and to further build the company’s proprietary STRIKE (Selectively Targeting RNA Into KidnEy) platform.

Judo Bio’s initial pipeline programs are megalin-STRIKERs that use the megalin receptor family to selectively deliver siRNA therapeutics to the proximal tubule epithelial cells of the kidney.