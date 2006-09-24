Jury finds in Wyeth favor in HRT case

US pharmaceutical major Wyeth says that the jury in the case of Linda Reeves versus the company found in favor of Wyeth. The trial began on August 23, before Judge Bill Wilson in the US District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas. The plaintiff alleged breast cancer from the use of Premarin (conjugated estrogen) and Prempro (conjugated estrogens/edroxyprogesterone acetate tablets) hormone replacement therapy products marketed by Wyeth.
"We believe the jury's decision was consistent with the evidence presented and the body of scientific knowledge around hormone therapy," says Lyn Pruitt, an attorney with Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, a law firm representing Wyeth in the case.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze