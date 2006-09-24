Jury finds in Wyeth favor in HRT case

US pharmaceutical major Wyeth says that the jury in the case of Linda Reeves versus the company found in favor of Wyeth. The trial began on August 23, before Judge Bill Wilson in the US District Court, Eastern District of Arkansas. The plaintiff alleged breast cancer from the use of Premarin (conjugated estrogen) and Prempro (conjugated estrogens/edroxyprogesterone acetate tablets) hormone replacement therapy products marketed by Wyeth.

"We believe the jury's decision was consistent with the evidence presented and the body of scientific knowledge around hormone therapy," says Lyn Pruitt, an attorney with Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, a law firm representing Wyeth in the case.