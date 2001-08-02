Just 16% of Japanese people use lifestyle improving drugs, says DMLI survey

Although a relatively high percentage of Japanese citizens are aware oflifestyle improving drugs, very few actually use them, according to a study by the Life Design Institute, a think-tank at Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance, reported by Pharma Japan.

According to a nationwide questionnaire survey of 600 men and women aged 20 to 69, 86% were aware of hair restorers, 74% of erectile dysfunction drugs, 74% of low-dose contraceptive pills and 48% of anti-obesity drugs and antidepressants. However, only 16.4% of respondents were found to use these drugs. The awareness rate was relatively low for drugs for urinary incontinence (16%), osteoporosis (34%) and smoking cessation aids (37%). Over 90% supported the use of drugs for osteoporosis and urinary incontinence, while 80% did so for hair restorers and smoking cessation, but only 55% favored the use of anti-obesity drugs.

When respondents were asked to list drugs which they personally want to use, the highest percentage listed drugs for osteoporosis (80%), following by those for urinary incontinence (76%), hair restorers (60%), antidepressants (57%), drugs for ED (50% of men) and smoking cessation (48%). The majority of respondents also said that they believed that these lifestyle-improving drugs should be reimbursed under Japan's health insurance programs.