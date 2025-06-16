The company utilizes its proprietary AI-enabled platform, JuvNET, to identify and engineer secreted proteins from human stem cells into therapeutic candidates aimed at restoring tissue homeostasis.

In June 2025, Juvena entered a global licensing and multi-target research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to discover, develop, and commercialize drug candidates that improve muscle health and body composition. Under the agreement, Juvena will receive an upfront payment, an equity investment, and potential development and commercialization milestone payments. Juvena will grant Lilly an exclusive license to identified lead candidates, with Lilly responsible for further research, development, and commercialization.

Juvena's lead asset, JUV-161, is a muscle-regenerating biologic currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 and sarcopenia. The company is also advancing JUV-112, a preclinical candidate targeting obesity and metabolic diseases through a mechanism that induces energy expenditure without suppressing appetite.

Founded in 2017, Juvena Therapeutics has raised approximately $57 million in funding and continues to leverage its platform to expand its pipeline across various indications, including pulmonary and hepatic fibrosis and osteoarthritis.