The company’s pipeline spans indications in cognition, cardio-metabolic disorders, immunity, and cellular repair, aiming to address the underlying causes of aging through both small molecules and biologics.

In June 2025, Juvenescence acquired Ro5 Inc., an AI drug discovery company with a proprietary Biomedical Knowledge Graph and AI Chemistry Platform. The acquisition is intended to enhance Juvenescence’s discovery engine by integrating AI-enabled insights into disease biology and compound optimization, accelerating development across multiple therapeutic programs.

This follows the company’s May 2025 announcement of a $76 million first close of its Series B-1 financing round, led by M42, a healthcare company based in Abu Dhabi. The capital will be used to advance Juvenescence’s clinical pipeline and strengthen its AI drug discovery infrastructure, particularly through its collaboration with M42.