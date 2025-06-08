Sunday 8 June 2025

A clinical-stage biotech company developing therapeutics that target biological pathways of aging to treat age-related diseases.

The company’s pipeline spans indications in cognition, cardio-metabolic disorders, immunity, and cellular repair, aiming to address the underlying causes of aging through both small molecules and biologics.

In June 2025, Juvenescence acquired Ro5 Inc., an AI drug discovery company with a proprietary Biomedical Knowledge Graph and AI Chemistry Platform. The acquisition is intended to enhance Juvenescence’s discovery engine by integrating AI-enabled insights into disease biology and compound optimization, accelerating development across multiple therapeutic programs.

This follows the company’s May 2025 announcement of a $76 million first close of its Series B-1 financing round, led by M42, a healthcare company based in Abu Dhabi. The capital will be used to advance Juvenescence’s clinical pipeline and strengthen its AI drug discovery infrastructure, particularly through its collaboration with M42.

Latest Juvenescence News

Juvenescence acquires AI drug discovery company Ro5
5 June 2025
Juvenescence raises $76 million in first-close of Series B-1 round
21 May 2025
Juvenescence returns Sulforadex rights to Evgen
2 August 2023
New company investigates epigenetics of neurodegeneration
29 May 2019
