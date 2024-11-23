Saturday 23 November 2024

JV Plan For Xenova Discovery And Finland's Wallac

12 December 1997

Xenova Group subsidiary Xenova Discovery is to set up a joint venturecompany with Finland's EG&G Wallac. The new company, to be called Advant, will "address the rapidly growing market for R&D services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries....and provide a unique customized labeling, assay design and development and high-throughput screening," according to Xenova.

Under the terms of the agreement, Xenova Discovery and Wallac will each license to Advant certain of their proprietary technologies. Advant will access the market through an independent marketing and technical team, working from existing Xenova and Wallac facilities, and Wallac's sales forces in the USA and Europe.

Commenting on the plan, Xenova Discovery chief executive David Oxlade said the "rapid growth in the number of disease targets from genomics research will necessitate faster, more reliable and more cost-effective screening," adding that he believes Advant will provide companies looking to enhance their productivity in drug discovery with a "highly-valued service." Xenova Group chief executive Louis Nisbet welcomed the JV, saying it would make an "early positive contribution" to the company's revenues.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze