A clinical-stage biopharma company founded by Samsara BioCapital, developing treatments for prevalent retinal diseases with major unmet medical needs.

Kalaris’ lead product, TH103, was led by scientific co-founder Dr. Napoleone Ferrara, who co-discovered VEGF and VEGF isoforms and invented Avastin and Lucentis, two of the leading anti-VEGF drugs in cancer and neovascular eye diseases. TH103 is a fully humanized, recombinant fusion protein designed for intravitreal delivery, with potential to be a best-in-class anti-VEGF agent. TH103 acts against VEGF as a soluble decoy receptor and has been engineered for longer-acting and increased anti-VEGF activity.

TH103 is being evaluated in an ongoing, Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) as of Q4 2024, with plans to develop this therapy for other neovascular and exudative diseases of the retina.

Latest Kalaris Therapeutics News

AlloVir announces merger with Kalaris Therapeutics
8 November 2024
