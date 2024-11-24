Kalaris Therapeutics

Kalaris’ lead product, TH103, was led by scientific co-founder Dr. Napoleone Ferrara, who co-discovered VEGF and VEGF isoforms and invented Avastin and Lucentis, two of the leading anti-VEGF drugs in cancer and neovascular eye diseases. TH103 is a fully humanized, recombinant fusion protein designed for intravitreal delivery, with potential to be a best-in-class anti-VEGF agent. TH103 acts against VEGF as a soluble decoy receptor and has been engineered for longer-acting and increased anti-VEGF activity.

TH103 is being evaluated in an ongoing, Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) as of Q4 2024, with plans to develop this therapy for other neovascular and exudative diseases of the retina.