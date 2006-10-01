Kalypsys to complete Ph Ia study of KD3010

US drug discovery and development company Kalypsys has initiated and expects to complete a Phase Ia clinical trial of KD3010, its small-molecule peroxisome proliferator-activator receptor delta agonist for the treatment of metabolic disorders, including obesity, by the end of the month.

Initiated in mid-July, the combined single and multiple dose-escalation study, KD3010-MD01, is evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the PPAR delta agonist versus placebo in healthy volunteers. Kalypsys plans to follow this study with a 28-day safety trial of the drug in normal, healthy obese volunteers in early 2007.