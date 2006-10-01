Kalypsys to complete Ph Ia study of KD3010

US drug discovery and development company Kalypsys has initiated and expects to complete a Phase Ia clinical trial of KD3010, its small-molecule peroxisome proliferator-activator receptor delta agonist for the treatment of metabolic disorders, including obesity, by the end of the month.
Initiated in mid-July, the combined single and multiple dose-escalation study, KD3010-MD01, is evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the PPAR delta agonist versus placebo in healthy volunteers. Kalypsys plans to follow this study with a 28-day safety trial of the drug in normal, healthy obese volunteers in early 2007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze