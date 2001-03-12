Karo Bio and Bristol-Myers Squibb extend collaboration

The existing three-year collaboration between Karo Bio of Sweden andBristol-Myers Squibb of the USA concerning the development of new drugs for metabolic disorders has been extended for a second time, and expanded to include Karo Bio's Molecular Braille technology.

Originally signed in 1997, the collaboration centers on using the thyroid hormone receptor as a drug target in developing new treatments for metabolic disorders, and has already resulted in two clinical development candidates in the area of obesity. A one-year extension was agreed last October to develop second-generation compounds, and the latest modification to the deal will allow B-MS to apply the Molecular Braille technology, which makes it possible to quickly link the action of a substance on a nuclear receptor to tissue-selective biological activities. This is the first time, that Karo Bio has licensed out the latter platform, which it acquired along with US firm Novalon last year (Marketletter May 15, 2000).