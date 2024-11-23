Karo Bio Of Sweden Acquires Serra Pharma

Swedish biopharmaceutical company Karo Bio has acquired Serra Pharmaceuticals of the USA, thereby obtaining a leading role in research on the thyroid hormone receptor, as well as expertise and technology which will aid it in its other programs, Karo Bio said. The purchase is financed with a non-cash issue of 50 million Swedish kroner ($7.3 million).
Scientists working for Serra Pharmaceuticals are the first to have solved the structure of the thyroid hormone receptor, which is one of Karo Bio's prioritized targets for drug development. In this field, it is Karo's aim to develop new and more effective treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as cardiac arrythmias, and their associated risk factors such as hypercholesterolemia.
Private shareholders in Karo Bio include Stena AB and Scios Inc.
