Karo Bio's cholesterol drug enters PK studies

Swedish drugmaker Karo Bio says that KB2115, its drug candidate for severe dyslipidemia, has received approval from the Swedish Medical Products Agency for a two-week bioavailability study in healthy volunteers.

In a previous clinical study, Karo Bio showed that KB2115 significantly lowers harmful cholesterol up to 40% in a two-week period and exhibited a safety profile that is satisfactory for further development.

The firm noted that its new formulation is suitable for daily dosing in patients in the continued clinical development of KB2115. The study, which Karo Bio will initiate during the spring will, determine the agent's pharmacokinetic properties in preparation for a Phase II program in patients which is planned for the fall.