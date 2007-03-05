Keppra "non-inferior" to CR carbamazepine

Belgian drugmaker UCB says that study results published in the Febrary 6 edition of Neurology indicate that the efficacy and tolerability of its anti-epileptic Keppra (levericetam) fared well compared to controlled-release carbamazepine, the treatment standard.

In the multicenter, double-blind, non-inferiority, parallel-group, UCB-sponsored trial, 73.0% of patients randomized to Keppra and 72.8% receiving controlled-release carbamazepine were seizure free at the last evaluated dose (adjusted absolute difference 0.2%, 95% CI