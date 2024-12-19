Keros Therapeutics

The company is leveraging its expertise in TGF-β biology to fuel its research engine with the goal of bringing additional innovative treatment options to patients with diseases of high unmet medical need.
Keros has three lead products; KER-050 which is being developed to treat ineffective hematopoiesis in both myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis, KER-012 which is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and KER-065 which is being developed for the treatment of obesity and for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases.
