Keros Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biopharma company developing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-ß”) family of proteins.

The company is leveraging its expertise in TGF-β biology to fuel its research engine with the goal of bringing additional innovative treatment options to patients with diseases of high unmet medical need.

Keros has three lead products; KER-050 which is being developed to treat ineffective hematopoiesis in both myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis, KER-012 which is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and KER-065 which is being developed for the treatment of obesity and for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases.