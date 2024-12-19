Keros Therapeutics

Thursday 19 December 2024

A clinical-stage biopharma company developing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-ß”) family of proteins.

The company is leveraging its expertise in TGF-β biology to fuel its research engine with the goal of bringing additional innovative treatment options to patients with diseases of high unmet medical need.

Keros has three lead products; KER-050 which is being developed to treat ineffective hematopoiesis in both myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis, KER-012 which is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and KER-065 which is being developed for the treatment of obesity and for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases.

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to December 13
15 December 2024
Keros Thera slumps after halting parts of cibotercept trial
12 December 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to December 6
8 December 2024
Takeda strengthens in oncology with Keros deal
3 December 2024
