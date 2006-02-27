Keryx Biopharma enters Zerenex license deal

USA-based Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has licensed the worldwide rights, excluding certain Asian-Pacific countries, to Zerenex, an oral, iron-based compound that can bind phosphorous to form non-absorbable complexes.

The agent, which was developed by Taiwanese pharmaceutical discovery firm Panion & BF Biotech, is currently in Phase II clinical evaluation for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with end-stage renal disease. Under the terms of the deal, Keryx will make upfront and milestone payments as well as pay royalties on product sales. Further financial terms were not disclosed. The New York-based drugmaker noted that the agent significantly reduced serum phosphorous (p<0.005) in two previous Phase II trials.