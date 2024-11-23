Kessler On FDA, And His Successor

In his first major speech since relinquishing his post as US Food andDrug Administration Commissioner (Marketletters passim), David Kessler told investors at the Cruttenden Roth Health Care conference last month that "over the next 10 years we will see the development of more important therapeutic products than in any decade previously.
However, Dr Kessler said the progress is not entirely due to FDA improvements, but that "changes in the regulatory environment are secondary"....to the "real genius" in the medical and drug industries.
Questioned on his likely successor as FDA Commissioner, Dr Kessler denied that he was involved in helping to find one, but said he respected the Clinton Administration's ability to choose appropriately. He added that there appeared to be "no shortage of interest" in the position, but commented that "those who are really interested know enough to keep their names out...." of the media.
