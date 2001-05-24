Key issues in Lat Amer drug registration

Continued economic growth has ensured that Latin America remainsattractive to the pharmaceutical industry. However, for drug companies, there are hurdles that must be overcome before a new medicine achieves market approval there, according to a survey by CMR International, an independent, not-for-profit research organization, backed by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.

In its second survey of the region to provide an update of the key issues currently affecting the registration of New Active Substances, the CMR notes that the regulatory environment has changed in recent years. Five major Latin American markets, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico, were investigated by the CMR.

Important messages from CMR survey