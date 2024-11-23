Saturday 23 November 2024

Key Officials In Japanese MHW Reshuffle

30 June 1996

Taking advantage of annual staff changes, Japan's Ministry of Health and Welfare has said that key senior executive changes will be made from from July 2, when they will be formally accepted by the Cabinet.

MHW Health Insurance Bureau head Nobuhara Okamitsu will become vice minister, directly under Minister Naoto Kan, succeeding Hiroshi Tada who retires. Mr Okamitsu will be succeeded at the HIB by Takehiko Yamaguchi, who will be replaced as head of the MHW secretariat by Jungoro Kondo.

Two senior executives who have been criticized for their part in the HIV scandal will leave. Health Service Bureau head Akihito Matsumara, a section manager in charge of blood products in 1985, retires on July 2 and has had a one-month pay cut of 10%. Also leaving is Pharmaceutical Affairs Bureau head Yasuta Araga, who, with 12 others, was disciplined with pay cuts and other measures at end-May.

