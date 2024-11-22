Khepri Reports New Research On Protease Inhibitors

California, USA-based drug research group Khepri Pharmaceuticals has announced new research results on a new class of small-molecule protease inhibitors which have a novel way of inactivating disease-associated enzymes.
A paper which will be presented at the American Chemical Society's half-yearly meeting will report that these inhibitors are chemically stable and are unreactive in the absence of specific targeted proteases. Researchers at Khepri say that they have found that the inhibitors only become activated by the catalytic mechanism of the target proteases.
Preliminary data in an animal model of arthritis show that the inhibitors developed by Khepri reduce both the tissue destruction and inflammation linked with the disease. The company's project leader James Palmer, in an article in the current issue of the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, says that compounds designed to restore the natural equilibrium of protease activity present "excellent opportunities for drug candidates."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze