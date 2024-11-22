Killing Health reform A Mistake, Says Clinton

While again acknowledging that he bit off more than he could chew in 1994's health care reforms, President Clinton has told a news conference that the Republicans made a mistake in killing any reforms. Both parties must now figure out how to help Americans get more affordable health care, he said, and if it is done the right way the cost of Medicaid and Medicare will continue to be substantially lowered.

Senator Robert bennett, chairman of a new Republican task force on health, says the issue is not a top priority for anyone now but it will be back on center-stage and will have to be dealt with. There is nothing in the GOP Contract with America on health care reform, but Senator Robert Dole and Representative Newt Gingrich have said Congress will look into the $162 billion Medicare program.

Incremental Bills Several Republican Congressmen have already introduced what could be seen as incremental bills. Ways and Means health subcommittee chairman Representative Bill Thomas has a bill requiring insurers to accept every small employer in their market and limit exclusions for pre-existing conditions to six-12 months. That committee has already voted to expand Medicare Select, a managed care plan for seniors. Representative Harris Fallwell has proposed two bills to rewrite insurance rules and let small businesses follow large ones which already avoid state mandates and the regulation of their health plans. The full House has already voted to restore the 25% health premium deduction for the self-employed. And Senator Judd Gregg proposes giving seniors a "Choice Check" for a fixed amount to enroll in various health plans similar to those offered to federal employees.