King Pharma gains DHS recognition for its AtroPen

Tennessee, USA-based King Pharmaceuticals, AtroPen Auto-Injector (atropine injection) has been designated a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the Department of Homeland Security's Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act of 2002. The DHS has also certified AtroPen as an "Approved Product for Homeland Security" under the SAFETY Act.

AtroPen is a prefilled, ready-to-use, auto-injector containing atropine - an antidote for organophosphorous poisoning. The product is designed for the quick intramuscular administration of a precise dose of atropine to treat symptoms of chemical nerve agent poisoning, as well as toxic levels of common organophosphorous insecticides. AtroPen currently is used by the Department of Defense and allied nations, as well as emergency medical services personnel in the USA.

As part of the Homeland Security Act of 2002, Congress enacted the SAFETY Act to encourage the development and installation of anti-terrorism technologies that significantly improve the protection of the USA. Specifically, the Act designation and certification are designed to support effective technologies aimed at preventing, detecting, identifying or deterring acts of terrorism - or limiting the harm that such acts might otherwise cause - in addition to meeting other prescribed criteria.