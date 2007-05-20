King's 1st-qtr 2007 revenue increases 7%

The USA's King Pharmaceuticals' first-quarter 2007 revenues increased 7% on the like, year-ago period to $516.0 million, as net income more than doubled to $116.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, from $51.0 million $0.21 in the first quarter of the prior year.
The firm noted that, excluding special items, net earnings totaled $118.0 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.48, versus earnings of $106.0 million and $0.44 per share.
Net income from King's branded pharmaceuticals business rose 8% to $449.0 million. Top performers included the muscle relaxant Skelaxin (metaxalone) which earned $112.0 million, an increase of 14%, while sales of the firm's chromatographically purified topical bovine thrombin product, Thrombin-JMI, netted $64.0 million, up 10%.
