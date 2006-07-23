King wins Altace case against Lupin

The USA's King Pharmaceuticals says that the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Norfolk Division, has upheld the validity of its composition of matter patent covering its cardiovascular drug Altace (ramipril). On June 5, the Court granted summary judgment that Lupin's proposed generic product infringed the King's patent.

During the course of trial, the Judge found the patent enforceable, dismissing Lupin's unenforceability claims as a matter of law. James Elrod, King's general counsel, stated: "we are pleased with the Court's decision upholding the validity of King's Altace patent. This decision reinforces the confidence we have continued to express in our intellectual property regarding Altace."