Friday 22 November 2024

Kirin and Astellas to develop CD40 MAb

29 January 2007

The pharmaceutical division of Kirin Brewery and fellow Japan-based drugmaker Astellas Pharma say that they have entered into a licensing and collaborative R&D agreement, which will focus on the development of a anti-CD40 antagonistic monoclonal antibody. The firms explained that the agent will have multiple potential applications in the autoimmune disease field, as well as in post-transplantation therapy, due to its selective immunosuppressive qualities.

The compound, which was originally discovered by Kirin, using its unique TCMouse Technology platform, demonstrated strong immunosuppressive activity in preclinical studies, specifically, that it inhibits signal transduction between cytotoxic T cells and antigen-presenting cells, a key part of the immune response. Kirin added that the antibody is currently being developed as a prophylactic treatment for organ rejection associated with transplant surgery.

Under the terms of the deal, Kirin will receive an upfront fee in addition to certain developmental and regulatory milestone-based payments. R&D costs and work will be split equally by the two companies. Astellas is entitled to sell the commercialized product worldwide, with Kirin retaining co-promotion rights. Profit from sales will be shared by both firms. In Japan, the parties have agreed to a royalty-based scheme as opposed to profit sharing. Further financial details of the accord were not provided.

