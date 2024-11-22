Kissei Halts Amiprilose Development

Kissei Pharmaceutical has reported that it is to stop developing amiprilose HCl, an antirheumatic agent it licensed from US company Greenwich Pharmaceuticals.

The company states that the results of double-blind clinical trials in chronic rheumatoid arthritis patients revealed that the agent's effects failed to meet expectations. As a consequence of these results, it appears that the agent may not meet the standards required and so development of the drug has been halted.

- Meantime, Kissei has entered into an agreement with Wakunaga Pharmaceutical for the development and marketing of WK-1492-2K, a new non-competitive angiotensin II receptor anatagonist.