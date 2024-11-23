Kissei Sales Better Than Expected

In the first four months of the current financial year, (which ends in March 1995) sales by Japanese company Kissei Pharmaceutical of its major products were better than had been first expected.

Analysts at Lehman Brothers recently visited the company, and they say that sales of Kissei's principal drugs should record year-on-year growth for the time being and that it should report positive growth in revenues and earnings. The analysts are now looking for results for the financial year to be higher than they had previously expected, and have upgraded their rating for the company from a moderate 3 rating to a moderate 2.

Recently, Kissei's share price fell to 3,650 yen, but the analysts say that the decline has increased the share price's upward potential to over 10%. They say that the fall in the share price was mainly due to three factors: