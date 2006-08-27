KLAS ranks MedPlus top DMI vendor in 2006

The USA's Quest Diagnostics says that its MedPlus health care information technology subsidiary has been recognized as the number one document management and imaging vendor in the 2006 Top 20 KLAS Mid-Year Report Card. This top position marks the fourth time the company's ChartMaxx product, an enterprise-wide electronic health record solution, has come first in the mid-year report.

KLAS, a research and consulting firm specializing in the health care industry, based the rankings on interviews with industry executives, professionals and clinicians at more than 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 clinics nationwide. The ratings, which are derived from current customers' feedback, found that ChartMaxx was ranked the tenth best solution out of 96 products for its ability to provide an immediate operational impact to hospitals, while 100% of MedPlus customer respondents indicated they would buy ChartMaxx again.

KLAS defines DMI products as those that provide the core capabilities of scanning, creating, archiving, workflow and validation of electronically stored documents and images (not clinical images).