KNOLL/MITSUI IN MDR LINK-UP

The drugmaking arm of BASF, Knoll AG and BASF's Bioresearch Corp have signed an agreement with Mitsui Toatsu Chemicals and Mitsui Pharmaceuticals Inc for cooperation in the development of drugs to reverse multi-drug resistance in tumor cells. The Japanese firms will acquire the right to develop and market Knoll's MDR agents in Japan, while Knoll gains similar rights to Mitsui's MDR drugs in Europe and North America.

Knoll and MPI believe they are in the forefront of MDR research; both companies have a MDR-reversal compound in Phase II clinical trials. Knoll's dexverapamil works on the principle that calcium channel blockade can render MDR tumor cells more susceptible to chemotherapy. MPI's product, called MS-209, acts via a similar mechanism.

The two companies have also signed an agreement which gives MPI development and marketing rights to Knoll's low molecular weight heparin in Japan. The two companies have recently started joint Phase II testing of the product there. Knoll already distributes low molecular weight heparin in Germany.