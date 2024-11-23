Knoll's Meridia Approvable In USA

Knoll Pharmaceutical in the USA has received an approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration to market Meridia (sibutramine) capsules for the treatment of obesity. The company says that when approved, Meridia will be the first of a new class of drugs - serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors - to be approved for such an indication.
Last month, Knoll's New Drug Application for Meridia was rejected by an FDA advisory committee, on the grounds that the drug was associated with a risk of elevated blood pressure (Marketletter October 7). Since this time Knoll has presented further data to the committee which has caused it to reassess. The approvable letter comes with stipulated conditions which Knoll is now working on to ensure that the product receives final approval, said a spokeswoman for the company.
