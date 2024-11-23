Knoll's Vicoprofen Approved In USA

Knoll Pharmaceuticals has received clearance from the US Food and DrugAdministration to market Vicoprofen (hydrocodone bitartrate 7.5 mg and ibuprofen 200mg) for the treatment of acute pain.

In clinical trials, one tablet of Vicoprofen was as effective as two tablets of acetaminophen and codeine phosphate (300mg/30mg). The most frequently reported adverse events included nausea (21%), sleepiness (22%), dizziness (14%) and headache (27%).