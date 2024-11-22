Korea Yamanouchi Operational in 1995

Korea Yamanouchi, the joint-venture company set up by Japanese pharmaceutical company Yamanouchi and South Korean company Je Il Pharm, should be fully operational in the first half of 1995.
The company was set up in July with an investment of 4 billion won ($5 million) and will supply the Korean market with drugs developed by Yamanouchi.
- French pharmaceutical company Synthelabo has indicated that it wishes to increase sales in Japan through agreements with local companies, says Pharma Japan. The company has several agreements with local firms, including licensing agreements. Sales of Synthelabo products in Japan amount to around $200 million, or $300 million if sales through licensees are taken into account. Licensees include Mitsui, Sumitomo, Daiichi and Japan Medical Supply.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze