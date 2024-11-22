Korean Mannyon Pogon Plans Expansion

Jo Kyong Uk, president of the Korean Mannyon Pogon General Trading Corp, a producer and exporter of traditional Korean medicines (Koryo medicines) and medicinal herbs in North Korea, has said that his company is willing to establish joint ventures for the production of Koryo medicines, raw materials and production technology.
The official added that the Korean Mannyon Corp will substantially increase its exports of Koryo raw materials in 1995 from its three Koryo medicine plants and medicinal herb production facilities, according to the Pyongyang Times. It has business contacts with more than 30 trading companies in 20 countries, and hopes to expand the number this year.
Persons interested in following this up should contact Korean Mannyon Pogon General Trading Corp, Othandong, Central District, Pyongyang, DPRK. Fax: +850 2 814410 or +850 2 814546.
