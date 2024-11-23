Kowa Invests $8.4 Million In Scotland

Kowa Company, the Japanese pharmaceutical firm, is to invest L5 million($8.4 million) in a three-year project at two Scottish universities to develop a new generation of drugs to combat a wide range of inflammatory conditions.
Kowa has agreed the terms of the deal with the Scottish Biomedical Foundation, which secured the investment for the universities of Strathclyde and Edinburgh. Research will primarily focus on the development of a range of advanced products for the treatment of complaints such as psoriasis, and Crohn's disease.
Kowa is the latest Japanese drugs company to invest in Scotland, joining Yoshitomi which is establishing a neuroscience research institute in Glasgow (Marketletter September 29).
