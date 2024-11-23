Krka To Build Factory In Croatia

- The Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka has indicated that it willconstruct a factory near the Croatian capital of Zagreb by mid-1999 with an investment of $10 million, according to a report by Reuters. "The building of our production and distribution center will start at the beginning of next year and will be completed in 16 months," commented Peter Jerman, the firm's manager of new projects and investments. He said that the new factory would produce drugs which are not made by the Croatian industry and will be sold mainly in Croatia. Krka is building a similar plant in Poland, which is expected to be completed next year, and another one is planned for construction in Russia.