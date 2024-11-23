Krka To Build Factory In Croatia

- The Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka has indicated that it willconstruct a factory near the Croatian capital of Zagreb by mid-1999 with an investment of $10 million, according to a report by Reuters. "The building of our production and distribution center will start at the beginning of next year and will be completed in 16 months," commented Peter Jerman, the firm's manager of new projects and investments. He said that the new factory would produce drugs which are not made by the Croatian industry and will be sold mainly in Croatia. Krka is building a similar plant in Poland, which is expected to be completed next year, and another one is planned for construction in Russia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze