KS Biomedix Begins Ph II CB-2431 Trial

- New UK-based biotechnology company KS Biomedix has started a Phase IItrial of CB-2431, an oral combination product for osteoarthritis. The dose-ranging study will include 210 patients with chronic osteoarthritis of the knee, and is scheduled to end in first-quarter 1998. Data should be available later that year. KSB will not divulge the identity of the two active principles, but notes that one targets the intracellular leakage of monoamine oxidase and the other addresses an extracellular increase in matrix water content. They are both well-established compounds.
