KV acquires US marketing rights to a $2B Gedeon Richter generics portfolio

l The USA's KV Pharmaceuticals has acquired exclusive domestic marketing rights to a broad group of generic products made by Hungarian drugmaker Richter Gedeon. According to the firms, the agents will treat cardiovascular, diabetic and central nervous system disorders and, subject to US Food and Drug Administration approval, will enter the marketplace over the next few years up to 2017. Richter says that, based on 2005 IMS figures, the value of this portfolio is L20.0 billion. Under the terms of the deal, the Hungarian group will be responsible for all development, manufacture and regulatory requirements and will receive a share of the revenues. Further financial terms of the accord were not disclosed.