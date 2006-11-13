Kyowa accelerates US drug development

Japan's Kyowa Hakko Kogyo is accelerating the clinical development of its antibody drugs in the USA. BIW-8405, an interleukin-5 receptor alpha antagonist for the treatment of asthma, which is being developed by BioWa, Kyowa's US drug development unit, has entered Phase Ib trials.

The agent utilizes the company's proprietary potelligent technology, which enhances antibody activity and Kyowa expects peak global sales to reach as much as $5.0 billion. "Since BioWa made a success to file an Investigational New Drug application with the [US Food and Drug Administration] in 18 months, we wish to make this case our model of early drug development in the USA from now on," said Yuzuru Matsuda, president of Kyowa Hakko.

In addition to BIW-8405, BioWa has three antibody drugs utilizing potelligent and one antibody drug for the treatment of cancer. KW-0761, a CC chemokine receptor-4 anti-allergy agent, is now in Phase II in Europe. The compound will shortly enter Phase I Japanese trials in lymphoma.