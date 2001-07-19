Kyowa Hakko signs database deal

Japan's Kyowa Hakko Kogyo has signed an agreement with US-Israeli firmCompugen to license Gencarta, the latter's annotated genome, transcriptome and proteome database and query tools. Financial terms of the multi-year agreement were not disclosed.
Seiga Itoh, senior executive officer of the drug discovery division at Kyowa Hakko, said the firm chose the Gencarta database and mining tools "because of its exceptional transcriptome analysis," adding that it will advance the firm's drug development projects. Compugen's chief executive, Mor Amitai, said the deal was significant "as it is our first Gencarta license with a large pharmaceutical company" and marks the firm's entry into the strategically-important Japanese market.
