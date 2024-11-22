LAB GmbH Has New Major Equity Holder

LAB GmbH of Germany, which says it is one of the leading contract research organizations for human pharmacology - with subsidiaries in Europe, the USA and Japan, claims to be approaching the millennium with new strength.

It reveals that Hofkammer des Hauses Wurttemberg, a German investment group which inter alia manages the shareholdings of the former king of Wurttemberg, has acquired a majority equity position in LAB for some $2.5 million, and will provide the capital required for its planned expansion. As a result, LAB expects to strengthen its market position in clinical research, will develop new and innovative galenic capabilities and will implement new technologies at its bioanalytical and information technology divisions.