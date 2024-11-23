LabChile Expands In Latin American Drug Markets

Chile's major pharmaceutical company, LabChile, is expandinginternationally and investment of $150 million is planned to allow the company to enter the Brazilian, Mexican and Colombian drug markets.
The Chilean company plans to acquire a small Brazilian pharmaceutical distributor, sell generic drugs in Colombia and produce medical products in Mexico.
LabChile is now benefiting from the extensive restructuring inaugurated in 1995. Sales in first-quarter 1997 rose 89.2% to $29 million, helped by the consolidation of sales of the Argentinian subsidiary Laboratorio Armstrong, and net profits almost tripled to $4.5 million.
