Labeling Laws Opposed

Recent US congressional efforts to prohibit states from enacting certain labeling laws is being opposed by Senator Russ Feingold, who noted that state laws could be pre-empted under this bill and could even prohibit a state from requiring that state-produced products be labeled as such.

Prohibiting states from enacting labeling laws to protect or better inform their consumers is wrong, Sen Feingold told constituents. Labeling that is different or more extensive than that required by the Food and Drug Administration, such as that requiring labeling of milk produced by cows treated with bovine growth hormone, would be prevented by the legislation being considered, he said.