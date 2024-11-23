Labeling Laws Opposed

Recent US congressional efforts to prohibit states from enacting certain labeling laws is being opposed by Senator Russ Feingold, who noted that state laws could be pre-empted under this bill and could even prohibit a state from requiring that state-produced products be labeled as such.
Prohibiting states from enacting labeling laws to protect or better inform their consumers is wrong, Sen Feingold told constituents. Labeling that is different or more extensive than that required by the Food and Drug Administration, such as that requiring labeling of milk produced by cows treated with bovine growth hormone, would be prevented by the legislation being considered, he said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze