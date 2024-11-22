Labelling Change For Cisapride

- The labelling for Janssen's Propulsid (cisapride) has been changed in the USA to add a contraindication for use with Nizoral (ketoconazole) due to the potential for prolonged QT interval and association with ventricular arrhythmia and torsades de pointes. The drug is also expected to be contraindicated for use with the antifungals Sporanox (itraconazole) and Monistat (miconazole), and Roerig's antibiotic TAO (troleandomycin), because of their potential to markedly raise cisapride plasma concentrations, reports the company.