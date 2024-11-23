Laboratorios Roemmers Completes Pharma 2000

- Laboratorios Roemmers of Argentina has completed a new $65 millionpharmaceutical plant, Pharma 2000, with capacity to produce 50 million units per year, and is seeking to extend its business through the Mercosur trading block, which is made up of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. In 1996, Roemmers achieved turnover of $246 million, of which $18 million was generated from exports. The firm has a 7.43% stake in the Argentinian pharmaceuticals market and is represented in 15 countries in the region, reports South American Business News.