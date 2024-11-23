Laboratorios SALVAT R&D Policy Bears Fruit

Laboratorios SALVAT, a wholly Spanish-owned pharmaceutical company, isfinally reaping the benefits of its intensive R&D investment, as it prepares to expand its presence beyond the domestic market and Central and South America, with its hopes resting on the launch of three new products, as well as having three projects at an advanced stage.

The new products in question are ready to be licensed out, according to the group; Cetraxal Otico (ciprofloxacin) for the treatment of otitis, Monolitum (lansoprazole) for the treatment of ulcers and Cristalmina (clorhexidin gluconate) a transparent antiseptic.

SALVAT describes Cetraxal Otico as "a complete novelty on a world level," as it comes in the form of ciprofloxacin drops, when previously, it could only be administered orally or by injection. In clinical trials, the medication has not presented any risk of coeleovestibular toxicity and, says the company, has an excellent local tolerance. Cetraxal Optico can also be administered to children as it is not a systemic drug.