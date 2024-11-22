Lachema Optimistic About 1994

Pharmaceutical and chemicals producer Lachema of the Czech Republic is expected to achieve turnover of 900 million crowns ($32.1 million) in 1994, an increase of 12.5% on turnover achieved in 1993, reports the CTK news agency's Business News. Pharmaceuticals account for 60% of the company's output.
Lachema is planning to substantially increase its pharmaceutical and chemical production over the next eight years, and will increase its workforce by 20% from the current 1,170 employees, according to the report.
This optimism is based on a better business environment, which is reflected in a recently-signed five-year agreement to export the company's products to the UK. Lachema, which already exports 60% of its production, is also looking towards the Russian market, where it hopes to develop barter trade.
