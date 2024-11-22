Lafon Launches Modiodal For Narcolepsy

After several years without a new product, the family-owned French drug company Lafon has launched Modiodal (modafinil) in France for the treatment, in hospitals, of narcolepsy or idiopathic hypersomnia patients.

Drug industry observers commented that the product represents a significant innovation in these indications but note that sales will be limited, so Lafon's future still remains uncertain.

The product has a strong effect in allowing patients to resist sleep without having the side effects linked to amphetamines, the traditional treatment for such sleeping disorders.