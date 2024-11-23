Lamivudine Study Halted Early On Ethical Grounds

A clinical trial of the nucleoside analog lamivudine in patients with HIV infection has been halted nearly eight months early, after the independent Data & Safety Monitoring Board decided that it would be unethical to allow the trial to continue with a placebo group.
Glaxo Wellcome, which markets the drug and BioChem Pharma, which discovered it, both announced the decision on July 23. An interim analysis of the results of the CAESAR trial (the acronym refers to the countries involved; Canada, Australia, Europe, South Africa), revealed a 54% reduction in the rate of progression to AIDS and death for HIV patients who had lamivudine added to their treatment regimen, compared to placebo.
CAESAR was started in March 1995 and was originally scheduled to complete in March 1997. It investigated the clinical efficacy of adding lamivudine or placebo to patients' existing antiretroviral therapy, or giving lamivudine plus zidovudine (Glaxo Wellcome's Retrovir) to patients who were not receiving therapy at enrollment. A third group received lamivudine plus loviride, a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor developed by the Janssen Research Foundation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze