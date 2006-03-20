Largest single vaccine donation reaches Islamabad

International Health Partners says that the donation it has just received from Baxter International of 280,000 doses of NEISVAC meningitis vaccines arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, on March 11. The medicines have a UK wholesale value of L5.2 million ($9.1 million).
This is the largest single donation of medicines from the UK to a disaster situation. These vaccines form part of a program of aid for Kashmir being organized by IHP on behalf of the medical community, non-governmental organizations, government and the pharmaceutical industry in the UK. IHP has been liaising closely with the joint emergency coordinating team of the World Health Organization and Pakistan Ministry of Health to develop a program of donated vaccines, medicines and medical supplies to support the relief effort in Kashmir.
