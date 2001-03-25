Latest IMS Health's World Review now available

IMS Health's latest annual World Review is now available and, accordingto the company, offers greater coverage than previously, giving insight into pharmaceutical companies, products and countries. This is supplied in CD-Rom format or via the Internet or Intranet, at a price of $14,600 per (first) copy.

"For a deeper level of insight and scope," says IMS, also available is World Review Analyst, which offers 11 new tables covering drug sales by region, leading international products of the top companies worldwide and sales of New Chemical Entities. In addition, cut-offs have been increased to give a much broader view of the market. This is also available in CD-Rom format, and costs $22,900 per (first) copy.

For further information and orders, fax World Review at: +44 (0)20 7393 5999, or visit the IMS Health web site at: www.imshealth.com/global.