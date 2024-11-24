Sunday 24 November 2024

Company Overview

Latigo announced its emergence from stealth with a $135 million Series A financing in February 2024, incubated by Westlake Village BioPartners.

The company's lead program, LTG-001, is an oral, selective Nav1.8 inhibitor. As of Q3 2024, it is in a Phase I clinical trial in healthy volunteers and intended to treat acute and chronic pain. LTG-001 has the potential to be best-in-class with a rapid onset, meaningful efficacy, and superior safety to standard of care with no central nervous system effects.

In addition to LTG-001, the company has a suite of Nav1.8 inhibitors, enabling Latigo to address the broad potential of such a target in the clinic. Beyond Nav1.8, the company has a pipeline of novel, genetically identified targets with small molecule  programs at the discovery stage.



Latest Latigo Biotherapeutics News

Nima Farzan named Latigo CEO
23 July 2024
Latigo Biotherapeutics emerges with $135 million financing
14 February 2024
