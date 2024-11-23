Latvian Privatization Agency Approves Grindex Privatization Rules

- The board of the Latvian Privatization Agency announced in late Maythat it has approved the rules for the second and third stages of the privatization of the pharmaceutical company Grindex, reports the Baltic Times. The second stage of the privatization of the company will involve private investment in a new shares issue worth $2.67 million in Grindex. The third stage envisages granting the purchasers of the shares issued in the second stage the right to acquire the 34% in Grindex currently owned by the Latvian state, valued at $7.59 million.
